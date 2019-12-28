SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left one man injured, a spokesperson said.

The shooting happened just after midnight near Fearweather Drive and Mendel Way, according to the police department. A man was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He is expected to survive.

"Detectives will start doing their normal investigation, which includes neighborhood canvas, looking for residents with possible information about the incident or video surveillance," said Justin Hanks, public information officer with the Sacramento Police Department.

There is no description of the suspect at this time, Hanks said.

