x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man jumps from moving plane at Los Angeles airport

A man jumped off the plane while trying to breach the cockpit as a United Express flight was pulling away from a gate, authorities said.

LOS ANGELES — Authorities say a passenger was taken to the hospital after he jumped out of a moving plane at Los Angeles International Airport. 

Authorities say United Express flight 5365 was pulling away from a gate Friday evening when the man tried to breach the cockpit, then opened the service door and jumped down the emergency slide onto the taxiway. His injuries aren’t considered life-threatening. 

It’s the second disruption at LAX in two days. Authorities say on Thursday evening, a driver plowed through a fence onto the airfield at a FedEx cargo facility before he was taken into custody.  

For more information, click here

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Watch Morning Blend: Start your day with the latest headlines, weather and traffic.

WATCH MORE: Sacramento water might taste like dirt, here's why