27-year-old man shot, killed in domestic-related incident in Stockton, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 27-year-old man was shot and killed in an alleged domestic-related incident in Stockton on Friday night.

Stockton Police said the deadly shooting happened near the 9000 block of Chianti Circle sometime before 11:48 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officers arrested 24-year-old Marissa Flores for the fatal shooting.

Police did not release the identity of the victim nor did they say how they connected Flores to the shooting.

Flores' relationship with the victim was not released.

