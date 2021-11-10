59-year-old man dead after hit-and-run in Arden-Arcade area, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol said the driver suspected of killing the pedestrian reported his car stolen after they found the man dead.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 59-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car on Tuesday night in the Arden-Arcade area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the crash happened near Marconi Avenue at Becerra Way. Officers found the pedestrian dead at the scene.

Alcier Francis Albert, 27, called the CHP to report that his car was stolen. The CHP said officers found the car near El Camino Avenue at Bridle Path Lane, which is near where the crash happened.

The CHP said officers found evidence that Albert was the driver who killed the pedestrian. Albert was booked into the Sacramento Main Jail where he faces charges of hit-and-run causing death to a person, gross vehicular manslaughter, delaying or obstructing a peace officer, submitting a false report and knowingly giving false information.

The CHP asked anyone with information regarding this case to call 916-348-2300.

