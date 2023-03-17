x
Crime

Man killed in Modesto car crash

Officials say they were called to Harding Avenue just west of Moffett Road about a car crash just before 9 a.m. where they found a 31-year-old man from Turlock dead.

MODESTO, Calif. — A man was found dead after his pickup truck flipped over in Modesto Friday morning, according to California Highway Patrol. 

Officials say they were called to Harding Avenue just west of Moffett Road about a car crash just before 9 a.m. They say a 31-year-old man from Turlock was "partially ejected" from his Chevrolet pickup truck which was on its roof in an irrigation canal. 

While CHP is still investigating, they believe the driver was heading eastbound on Harding Avenue, approaching Moffett Road when his truck hit the grass shoulder, sideswiped a pole and rolled down an embankment where it overturned into a shallow body of water. 

CHP says the man was not wearing his seatbelt but are currently unsure if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash. 

No further information is available at this time.

WATCH MORE: California Winter Storm Aftermath: Potholes everywhere in Sacramento County

