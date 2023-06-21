x
Crime

Man killed in shooting near Rosemont

Deputies said the shooting happened along the 9000 block of Alder Avenue.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Deputies have launched a homicide investigation after a man was killed near the Rosemont area.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the shooting was reported around 5 p.m. along the 9000 block of Alder Avenue. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said the man was shot in the neck. He was only described as a man in his 40s and was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Few details surrounding the shooting and what led up to it have been released at this time. 

Deputies are still investigating the shooting.

