Man killed in Stockton double shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police have launched an investigation after a double shooting in Stockton Sunday evening.

According to Stockton Police Department, officers responded to the area of Plymouth Road and Kelley Drive after the shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m.

Arriving officers found a 44-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman, both shot. The man was pronounced dead on scene and the woman was taken to a hospital with what police said appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

No information regarding a motive or suspect description is available at this time.

