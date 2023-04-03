Man who killed unborn baby in vehicular manslaughter sentenced to 15 years in prison

A woman was 38 weeks pregnant when 46-year-old Anthony Smith hit her vehicle, according to the Yuba County District Attorney's Office.

Example video title will go here for this video

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — The man who killed a 38-week-old unborn baby in a Yuba County car crash was sentenced to 14 years in prison for 'gross vehicular manslaughter'.

46-year-old Anthony Smith hit an oncoming vehicle driven by a mother who was pregnant with baby Maverick Brockett in Feb. 2021, according to Yuba County officials.

According to the district attorney's office, both the mother and Smith were trapped in their vehicles and had to be freed by Linda Fire crews before being rushed to the hospital

Though the mother and Smith survived after emergency surgery, baby Maverick died.

According to California Highway Patrol, an eyewitness saw Smith veering out of his lane before the crash.

Officers also said they found syringes and other evidence of Smith driving under the influence of illicit drugs but officials weren't able to conclude whether he was driving impaired.

“I believe Smith wantonly disregarded the safety of everyone on the road that morning by continuing to drive, knowing he was too tired to keep his car between the lines,” said District Attorney Clint Curry.

“Smith created this tragedy and baby Maverick and his parents, Robbi and Steven, deserved to see Smith convicted of murder and sentenced to 15 to Life. However, there was too much risk the most crucial evidence would be found inadmissible in court, likely resulting in Smith being acquitted and going free. This is why we agreed to a plea bargain of 14 years."

WATCH MORE: Caltrans workers fight to keep roads open as snow slams the Sierra