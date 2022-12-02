Man with knife accused of trying to rob Tracy student

Officials said the student was on his way to school when he was approached by the man.

Example video title will go here for this video

TRACY, Calif. — A man with a knife allegedly tried to rob a Tracy high school student who was walking to campus.

Tracy Police Department said a student walking to Stein High School was approached Monday morning near the intersection of Tracy Boulevard and Beverly Place by a man. The man allegedly pulled a knife, demanded money from the student and also demanded he be led to the school.

Police said the student chose not to run out of fear that the suspect would hurt him.

After arriving on school grounds, the suspect was confronted by school security and left the area. He was eventually found by responding Tracy officers just after 9:40 a.m. and was detained.

The suspect was identified as Sharma Shiva, 19 of Tracy, and was booked into jail on multiple charges, including:

PC 207- Kidnapping

PC 664-211- Attempted Robbery

PC 21310- Possession of a Concealed Knife

PC 417- Brandishing of a Deadly Weapon

PC 626.10- Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds

H&S 11377- Possession of Controlled Substance

The student was not physically touched or harmed during the incident, according to police.

"The student kept calm and continued walking to school where he received help from the security staff," said Bobbie Etcheverry, spokesperson for Tracy Unified School District. "We reminded our parents of the importance to talk to their students about informing staff about any safety concerns they may have and that they will be promptly investigated. We often practice our safety procedures and we are happy that the student was safe and unharmed."

WATCH ALSO: