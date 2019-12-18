SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A man named Sir Justin Wade Foster Gayer was busted after allegedly trying to steal a truck Tuesday morning from a construction site in San Joaquin County.

Two construction workers were out at a construction site digging trenches when they saw Gayer, who was covering his face with a rag, jump into their work truck and try to drive away, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office,

The would-be thief did not get far, however, as sheriff’s investigators said the truck got stuck in the mud. The two workers quickly ran to confront Gayer. One man pulled him from the truck while the other called 911.

Sir Justin Wade Foster Gayer mug shot.

San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

Investigators said Gayer fought with the men but was soon detained and held until deputies arrived. He was arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of vehicle theft and possession of burglary tools.

Investigators said Gayer also had an outstanding warrant for driving with a suspended license. His bail was set at $155,000.

