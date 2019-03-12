The Butte County Sheriff's Office arrested one of Canada’s most wanted Sunday after he tried to ram into patrol vehicles while attempting to escape arrest, officials confirmed.

Butte County officials received a search warrant Nov. 30 for a home on Weedy Way in Oroville where they believe 28-year-old Brandon Teixeira was holed up. Teixeira was wanted for murder in the Canadian province of British Colombia, according to the sheriff's office.

Multiple agencies, including the U.S. Marshals, attempted to serve the warrant at the home Dec.1, but Teixeira and Jeff Guerrier, a 30-year-old New Yorker who was in the home with Teixeira, tried to run, sheriff's officials said.

Teixeira got into a car rammed a Butte County Sheriff's patrol car when he was trying to drive away, according to the sheriff's office. Then, Teixeira drove in reverse before his car was stopped by an armored sheriff's car.

Teixeira tried to run again, but was tackled by a sheriff's K-9. Teixeria was arrested after receiving medical help from the hospital.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office said deputies found about 26 pounds of heroin, over 1,000 OxyContin and Percocet pills and about 40 pounds of cannabis at the home.

Guerrier was arrested on charges of harboring and concealing a wanted felon, possession of heroin for sale and possession of marijuana for sale.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who has additional information to contact Sergeant Pat McNelis or Sergeant Sam Burnett at (530)538-7671.

