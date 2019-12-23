CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A Sacramento man on probation was arrested after allegedly stealing a bait package near Auburn Boulevard and Antelope Road.

Mitchell McWright took a package the department was using as bait to catch porch pirates, according to Citrus Heights Police.

McWright was caught with the package and arrested by Citrus Heights officers. He is also on probation for failing to register as a sex offender and possession of narcotics.

"We are glad we caught him stealing from us and not one of our citizens," Citrus Heights Police wrote on Facebook.

This is not McWright's first run in with police. He has prior arrests for failure to register as a sex offender, burglary, possession of burglary tools, grand theft, possession of stolen property, vandalism, indecent exposure, violation of probation and narcotics-related charges.

