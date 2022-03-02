Man sentenced in connection to October series of antisemitic hate crimes in Carmichael

In December, a 33-year old man was arrested on one felony count and 12 misdemeanor counts in connection with a series of hate crimes in Carmichael from October.

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — 33-year-old Nicholas Sherman was sentenced to 180 days in jail and two years of probation after a series of antisemitic hate crimes in Carmichael last October.

Following his arrest in December, the 33-year-old was charged with one felony count of desecrating a religious symbol and 12 additional misdemeanor counts of terrorism, according to a press release.

According to the Sacramento District Attorney's Office, Sherman was convicted of desecrating a religious symbol after plastering Adolf Hitler posters across a menorah in front of the Shalom Le Israel Messianic.

He was also convicted on a misdemeanor count of terrorism for leaving zip lock bags of white rice containing Aryan Nation flyers on the doorsteps of multiple Carmichael homes and on the grounds of Deterding Elementary School.

On Oct. 4, 2021, Sherman was caught by video surveillance systems leaving the zip lock bags, many of which had a hand-drawn swastika on the back or the front, on the doorsteps of multiple Carmichael homes and the elementary school grounds.

The District Attorney's Office says Sherman's prints were found on the zip lock bags.

On Oct. 20, 2021, Sherman taped anti-Jewish wording and photos of Hitler to the menorah and metal fence at the Carmichael synagogue.

"A specific condition of Sherman’s probation is he cannot possess Aryan Nations propaganda in a way to disseminate it to the public and is also on Search and Seizure including all electronic devices," the District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

The case was investigated by the Sheriff's Bias Crimes Unit and prosecuted by the DA's Hate Crimes Unit.