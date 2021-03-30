Man sentenced for hiding brother who shot and killed officer

Conrado Virgen Mendoza was one of several accomplices arrested after the deadly shooting of Cpl. Ronil Singh during a traffic stop in 2018.

NEWMAN, Calif. — A man who tried to help his brother escape to Mexico after he shot and killed a Central Valley police officer has been sentenced to nearly two years in federal prison.

Paulo Virgen Mendoza tried to escape after killing a deputy who pulled him over on suspicion of drunken driving in December 2018. He originally pleaded not guilty in Stanislaus County but, nearly two years later, he admitted in court to intentionally shooting and killing Cpl. Ronil Singh during a traffic stop in the tiny town of Newman.

Singh was a husband, a father to a five-month-old son and a big part of the small town of Newman.

Mendoza's brother, Conrado Virgen Mendoza, was one of several accomplices arrested after the shooting. He was sentenced Tuesday to a 21-month term.

A jury previously found him guilty of conspiracy and possessing false documents. The brothers were in the country illegally.

