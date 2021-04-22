Man sentenced to 17 years in prison for deadly 2019 shooting

Stefon Ceaser is responsible for the death of then 23-year-old Anthony "Shrimp" Bosser, who was a longtime family friend.

WOODLAND, Calif. — A 32-year-old Woodland man will spend 17 years in state prison for a deadly shooting that happened in 2019.

According to the Yolo County District Attorney's Office, Stefon Ceaser is responsible for the death of then 23-year-old Anthony "Shrimp" Bosser, who was a longtime family friend.

The district attorney's office says the shooting happened on March 15, 2019. When Woodland police officers arrived, they found Bosser lying on his back, he was shot multiple times. Bosser was taken to UC Davis Medical Center where he later died.

Investigators said they found a folding knife in an open and locked position underneath Bosser's body.

Ceaser said he was day drinking and using cocaine with a female friend who had previously dated one of Bosser's uncles, according to the district attorney's office. Later that evening, Bosser and his uncle, appearing to be drunk, arrived and confronted Ceaser and the woman. A fight broke out between Bosser and Ceaser which led to Ceaser driving away in Bosser's truck. When he returned 15 minutes later, he pulled out a gun and shot Bosser multiple times before walking away.

Bosser's family spoke at Ceaser's sentencing hearing Wednesday. They were filled with grief and sorrow. They said there is a void that has been created as a result of Bosser's death. However, they also took the time to address Ceaser's family, acknowledging the pain that the lengthy prison sentence will inflict on them.

One family member said they hold no grudges and hope to one day be able to forgive Ceaser for killing Bosser.

“I commend the Bosser family," said District Attorney Jeff Reisig. "After meeting and talking extensively to the family of Mr. Bosser, they agreed this resolution would give their family the best opportunity to move forward and heal. The Bosser family should be applauded for the humility and dignity they demonstrated in their statements to the court and Mr. Ceaser’s family. Showing respect to the family of the man who stole their child on the day of his sentencing is no small task."

