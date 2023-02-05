Linda man on parole for murder sentenced to life in prison after killing again

Yuba County officials say 61-year-old Laurence Lang will be serving a life sentence without possibility of parole after killing a man who interrupted him.

LINDA, California — A Linda man recently paroled for a 1980 murder conviction found himself right back in prison after a Yuba County judge sentenced him to life without parole for killing another man.

According to county officials, 61-year-old Laurence Lang let his dog pee on a woman's car April 6, 2022 near Country Club Court and Woodland Drive.

Officials said this caused the woman to confront Lang, and the argument quickly escalated.

A man named Robert Zandstra intervened and scolded Lang for his alleged behavior toward the woman. Officials said that's when Lang dropped his dog off at home and got a handgun.

County officials said he returned to Country Club Court where families were watching their children play, and shot Zandstra six times before he died.

At this point, Lang had been free on parole for about 12 years.

Lang was arrested the same day and charged with premediated murder. Police obtained surveillance video showing Lang shooting Zandstra.