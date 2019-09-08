SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Friday for a 2018 murder and carjacking.

Daniel Langston, the man sentenced, ran Joaquin Gonzalez over with Gonalez's own truck, according to the District Attorney's press release.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Langston approached Gonzalez at a fast food restaurant in July 2018 and asked him for a ride. After Gonzalez refused, the District Attorney's Office said Langston hit him several times in the head with a handgun.

Langston managed to get into the driver's seat of the truck and put it in reverse. Gonzalez, who was outside of the truck, was then dragged under the truck's tire. The District Attorney's Office said Langston continued to reverse until he ran Gonzalez over.

A jury convicted Langston on July 1, 2019 to life in prison without the possibility of parole for murder and carjacking. They also found that Langston murdered Gonzalez while in the middle of carjacking, used a firearm, and that Langston had bee previously been convicted of two robberies.

