Man sentenced to six years in prison for sexually assaulting a party guest in 2018

The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office says Dante Rivera committed unwanted sex acts on a woman while she rested in his bed.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Northern California man has been sentenced to six years in state prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a party guest.

The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office said in a press release a judge sentenced Dante Rivera after a jury convicted him of three counts of sexual assault on Aug. 25, 2021.

The DA's office said Rivera hosted a party at his home in February 2018 when the woman was assaulted. Officials said the woman did not know Rivera before the party. The DA's office said he offered the woman to rest in his bed before she drove home "because she was tired and had been drinking."

Officials said at some point, the woman woke up to find Rivera "pulling down her pants and committing unwanted sex acts on her, including rape," according to the DA's office. DNA testing was done by the District Attorney’s Crime Lab confirming the sexual assault.

