Man seriously injured on K Street was in a fight with attacker, police say

Sacramento police said the victim was left with serious injuries and went into surgery Wednesday night.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department says a man is still in the hospital after getting into a fight on K Street Wednesday night.

Police say the other man involved returned to the scene and is speaking with authorities. Officials are working with the district attorney's office to see if criminal charges are warranted in the case.

The victim was left with serious injuries and went into surgery Wednesday night. The attack is not the only recent case of violence in the area.

When it comes to safety, many people in the downtown area say their biggest concern is the rise in homelessness.

Downtown worker Bill Heath says he feels safe in downtown during the day but not at night.

"They should have more protection down here, you know, like more police officers," Heath said.

However, Co-owner of the family friendly Capital Books, Ross Rojak, says these kinds serious incidents aren’t frequent and hopes they don’t scare people away from enjoying downtown.

Nonetheless, people like John Kwinkowsi, a cyclist in the area, says he'll be keeping a watchful eye.

“I mean you are as safe as you are alert,” he said.

Sacramento Police have increased downtown patrols. They came just last week in response to a woman who reported being assaulted near 8th and J streets.

Police say the two are not connected, but incidents like these have people on the lookout.

