Man accused of sexual assaults on Sacramento State campus identified

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento State Police Department has identified the man accused of sexually assaulting students on the Sacramento State University campus and now has a warrant out for his arrest.

The man, previously referred to as “Zayn,” has been identified as 31-year-old Nida Muhammad Niazy, according to officials. Niazy is not a student at the university.

Officials tried to serve the arrest warrant Thursday at Niazy's residence, but he was not there. Since then, officials have been searching for him and have been unsuccessful. His whereabouts are currently unknown, according to a police press release.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can contact Sacramento State Police Department at (916) 278-6000 or email police@csus.edu, or contact Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP to share anonymous tips that may be eligible for a cash reward.