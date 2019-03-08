SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update: 11 p.m.
Sacramento police have confirmed a homicide on Seavey Circle.
A 37-year-old man was shot and killed on the 300 block of Seavey Circle. The police department received the call around 9:04 p.m.
There are currently no suspects and homicide investigators are on their way to the area.
This is a developing story and more information will be provided when it becomes available.
Original story:
Sacramento police officers are investigating a shooting that took place on Seavey Circle.
Authorities said it took place at the 300 block of Seavey Circle.
This is a developing story and more information will be provided once it becomes available.
