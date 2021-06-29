Man shot, robbed trying to thwart burglary at a church, Placer County Sheriff says

The suspect was allegedly trying to burglarize the Pioneer Union Church in Gold Run and was arrested that same day.

GOLD RUN, Calif. — A Placer County man was shot and robbed after trying to stop a burglary at the Pioneer Union Church in Gold Run, the Placer County Sheriff Office said in a press release.

John Waninger, 25, of Hesperia was arrested on Saturday, June 26 for attempted murder, robbery and burglary after he allegedly tried to steal tools and sound equipment from the church.

Investigators said a witness to the burglary tried to stop Waninger and took a picture of Waninger with his cell phone. Waninger reportedly demanded the phone.

In a video of the confrontation provided by the sheriff's department, the victim can be heard saying he can "erase" the photo rather than give the phone to Waninger.

A spokesperson with the sheriff's office said that at this time, Waninger pulled out a gun. Waninger can be heard off-screen threatening the victim with the gun and a gunshot is heard. Police said Waninger shot the victim, injuring the victim's jaw. All the while the victim can be heard in the video still talking to Waninger, asking him if he had broken in and what he had taken.

Waninger allegedly hit the victim on the head with the gun and knocked him to the ground, the press release said. Waninger reportedly demanded the victim drive him to an ATM, but when the victim refused, he told the victim to give Waninger whatever money the victim had.

The press release said after Waninger fled the scene, a manhunt ensued involving sheriff's deputies, detectives, K-9 handlers, California Highway Patrol (CHP), and the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office Air Support.

At roughly 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, officers received a call about a suspicious man walking on Interstate 80 near the Dutch Flat exit. This man was Waninger, who allegedly fled into the woods after being approached by a detective. He was quickly arrested.

Waningner already had a million-dollar warrant out for his arrest for homicide out of San Bernardino County from three days prior. Arresting officers found a 9mm bullet and shell casing on Waninger's person. He was arrested for the alleged crimes involving the church burglary and the shooting.

