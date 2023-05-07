Man shot by officers during potential hostage situation in Shasta County

The man's condition is unknown. No officers were injured.

OAK RUN, Calif. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot by officers during a potential hostage situation.

It happened Wednesday afternoon as Shasta County deputies responded to a report of shots fired near the Mineral School Road area of Oak Run.

The sheriff’s office says CHP air operations crews saw a potential hostage situation and, at some point, the male suspect was shot by officers.

He was taken into custody and transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

No other people or officers were injured. The sheriff’s office says there is no public safety threat.

