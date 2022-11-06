Man shot leaving friend's home in Elk Grove, police say

Police haven't found a motive for the shooting at this time.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Elk Grove.

The Elk Grove Police Department said the shooting happened early Sunday morning around 1 a.m. along the 10,000 block of Upshaw Way. The man was leaving a friend's house when he was shot by one or two suspects, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital by his friend and is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information can call Elk Grove Police Department at (916) 478-8133.

