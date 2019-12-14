SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon in Arden.

The shooting happened in a shopping center located at the intersection of Fulton Avenue and Hurley Way, according to the sheriff's office.

A man in his 20s was taken to an area hospital in a private car. His injuries are likely life-threatening, according a public information officer with the sheriff's office.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC10 for updates.

