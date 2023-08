Police said the man had a non-life-threatening injury.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was shot in the leg in Stockton Thursday evening, but is expected to be OK.

The Stockton Police Department said the man was shot around 7 p.m. along the 2900 block of Airport Way. The man was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The suspect in the shooting was found and taken into custody. Details on what led up to the shooting were not released.

