The shooting happened in the area of Clover Road and Tracy Boulevard

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TRACY, Calif. — A man was shot and taken to the hospital in Tracy Friday afternoon, according to the Tracy Police Department.

The shooting happened in the area of Clover Road and Tracy Boulevard. Roads in the area are closed while police investigate. Drivers are advised to use alternative routes.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injures.

No further information is available at this time.

WATCH MORE: Prosecutors agree Davis serial stabbing suspect not competent to stand trial