Man shot, killed in Upper Land Park

Two men were shot Friday night in Seavey Circle, according to the Sacramento Police Department. One of the men died and the other man is in critical condition.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a late-night shooting that left one man dead and another in critical condition.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting in Seavey Circle around 11:30 p.m. on July 3, according to the police department. Officers found two men who had been shot and began life-saving measures. The men were taken to a local hospital where one of them died. The other man remains in critical condition, the police department said.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators have taken over the case, according to Sacramento police. They said detectives have limited information about the shooting and the motive is unknown. A neighborhood canvass will be conducted to determine the circumstances of the case.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim after next of kin is notified.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages anyone with information to contact the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.

