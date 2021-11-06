41-year-old man shot, killed in Vallejo, police say

The fatal shooting happened near the 300 block of Reis Avenue on Friday night, according to the Vallejo Police Department.

VALLEJO, Calif. — A 41-year-old man was shot and killed in Vallejo on Friday night, according to the Vallejo Police Department.

Police said both law enforcement officers and firefighters found a man shot near the 300 block of Reis Avenue. First responders attempted to aid the victim but he died at the scene.

Police are still investigating the motive and circumstances behind the shooting. They haven't released the victim's identity or a suspect's information as of publication.

The Friday night shooting is the city's 16 reported homicide of 2021, according to police. A suspicious death reported in August is still being investigated on whether it was a killing.

Those with information regarding this case are asked to call 707-648-5430.

