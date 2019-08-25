STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was shot Friday night while driving on State Route 120 in Stockton, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The 32-year-old man was traveling on westbound SR-120 east of Yosemite Avenue in a 2003 Chevy Malibu when someone traveling in another car fired shots into the Malibu.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP said.

Stockton CHP officials ask anyone with information to call their office at 209-938-4800.

