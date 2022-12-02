Man shot multiple times in Ceres

Ceres police said he was in critical but stable condition.

CERES, Calif. — A man was hospitalized in the early hours of Sunday morning after a shooting in Ceres.

The Ceres Police Department said the shooting was reported on the 900 block of Willow Lake Way around 12:39 a.m. Arriving officers found a 41-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

First responders took the victim to a local hospital for treatment, where police said he was in critical but stable condition.

Few details surrounding the shooting and what led up to it are available at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Detective Vera at 209-538-5730.

