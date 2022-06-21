Man was shot multiple times in Rancho Cordova killing, police say

No suspect information or information about the victim has been released at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed in Rancho Cordova.

The Rancho Cordova Police Department responded to a reported shooting of an 18-year-old along the 3000 block of Laurelhurst Drive just before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Arriving officers found a man shot multiple times, and despite efforts to save his life, police said the man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No suspect information or information about the victim has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the killing can call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.

WATCH ALSO: