Man shot near 7-Eleven in Rancho Cordova, shooter at large

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — One person was shot in Rancho Cordova Tuesday night and Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies are on the lookout for the shooter.

The shooting is believed to have occurred near the 7-Eleven gas station near Mather Field Road and Mills Station Road just after 8 p.m.

When deputies responded to the scene, they found the victim, only identified as an adult male, suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Investigators say the shooter fled the scene before deputies arrived. No description has been given, so far.

If you have any information about this incident, call the sheriff’s office immediately.

