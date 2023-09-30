Man hurt in North Highlands shooting

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — Officials are investigating after a man was shot in North Highlands Saturday evening, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.
The shooting happened in the 5600 block of Rosario Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. The victim has non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to officials.
Officials say the victim was sitting in a car when the suspected shooter drove up in another car. Some words were exchanged and the man was shot. No further information is available at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.
