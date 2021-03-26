Woodland police say man shouted racist threats at Asian American woman

According to police, the woman said she was leaving Walmart when a man started yelling racist threats at her from across the street. Then he followed her.

WOODLAND, Calif. — The Woodland Police Department has issued a community alert after an Asian American resident was reportedly verbally assaulted and followed after leaving a grocery store on Thursday.

According to police, the woman said she was leaving the Walmart Neighborhood Market, located near California Street and W. Elliot Street, around 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, when a man started yelling at her from across the street.

The woman told police the man threatened to “find the Chinese and kill them all.” The woman said she tried to walk quickly from the area, but the man followed her and continued to shout threats. She eventually turned into the parking lot of an apartment complex and hid until the man left, police said.

Once she was safe, the woman called the police to say what had happened. Officers searched the area but could not find the suspect. Investigators say the description given “is too vague to share” with the public. This incident remains under investigation.

In a statement, the Woodland Police Department wrote it, "does not tolerate threats based on race, gender, sexual orientation or religion. Our department will continue to take these incidents seriously. We are aware of the recent series of attacks on members of the Asian Pacific Islander (API) community across our nation. Violence, verbal or physical, impacts every member of our community.”

Any other potential victims of race-based violence are asked to come forward and report those incidents.

In the meantime, anyone who may have witnessed the events from Thursday night is asked to call dispatch at 530-666-2411.

