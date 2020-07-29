Man sought for questioning in connection with sexual assault of 92-year-old Stockton woman

The victim, who has dementia, was attacked in her home near E. Willow Street and E Street in Stockton around 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Police in Stockton are searching for a man to question in connection to the sexual assault of a 92-year-old woman with dementia.

The victim was attacked in her home near E. Willow Street and E Street in Stockton around 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said she suffered injuries from the assault but is expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators released a photo of the man for whom they are looking. He’s described as a white male between 40 and 50 years old, standing approximately 5’ 8” tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He has brown, shoulder-length hair and a goatee.

If you recognize this man, or if you have any other information about this case, you are asked to call the Stockton Police tip line at 209-340-9789. You can also leave a tip online by clicking this link.

