Man claims he was stabbed over fish in Rio Vista, police say

Rio Vista police said there were "several significant inconsistencies" between his account of what happened and the surveillance video they reviewed.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man claims he was stabbed in the chest on Thursday after his attacker demanded he hand over his fish near the waterfront promenade in Rio Vista, according to the Rio Vista Police Department's Facebook post.

Police said the man was fishing along the riverbank before another man stabbed him with a knife. The suspect is described to be either in his early 20's or early 30's with shoulder-length blond hair, wearing a white T-shirt and a tan jacket.

The suspect ran north towards the bridge with the fish, police said. The alleged victim managed to stop a passing car while looking for help and call 911.

Police said the man was intoxicated when officers interviewed him and there were "several significant inconsistencies" between his story and the surveillance video they reviewed. Law enforcement did not disclose what those inconsistencies were in the news release.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this case to call 707-374-2300.

