Man arrested for allegedly stabbing man to death, starting fire in Plumas County home

Officials say they suspected 38-year-old Owen Majers as the man involved in the crime and arrested him.

Example video title will go here for this video

QUINCY, Calif. — A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing another to death and starting a fire inside of a Plumas County home Saturday morning, according to the Plumas County Sheriffs Office.

Deputies responded to the 600 block of Edwards Avenue in Quincy just before 7 a.m. about a man allegedly starting a fire in a home. The fire was contained to the home by the Quincy Fire Department.

Once on scene, officials say they found a man with stab wounds who was later pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital. The man was identified as 71-year-old James R. Cross from Quincy.

Officials say they suspected 38-year-old Owen Majers as the man involved in the crime and arrested him.

Officials are still investigating but say there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is encouraged by officials to contact the Plumas County Sheriffs Office at (530) 283-6300. Callers may remain anonymous.

No additional information is available at this time.