Man suspected in shooting outside Tracy bar arrested

The shooting happened back on Dec. 3 along West Grant Line Road.

TRACY, Calif. — A man was arrested in connection to a shooting outside a Tracy bar, police said Thursday.

The shooting dates back to Dec. 3. It happened along the 300 block of West Grant Line Road. Officers found bullet casings in the area and were able to identify the suspect after talking with witnesses, the victim and getting security video.

Authorities said the suspect, James Michael Villareal, 35 of Stockton, was staying in the Bay Area with friends and family, so police contacted law enforcement in that area to help apprehend him.

With an assist from the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department, Villareal was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Dec. 26. He was taken and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Philip Giusto at Philip.Giusto@TracyPD.com or 209-831-6651 or Detective Raymundo Reynoso at Raymundo.Reynoso@TracyPD.com or 209-831-6659.

