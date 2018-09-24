Authorities are searching for a suspect in Placer County after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend while she was asleep, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

On Monday morning, deputies responded to Ellis Peak in the Blackwood Canyon area of Lake Tahoe on a report of a stabbing.

Officials say the victim at the location said her boyfriend, 27-year old Justin Moe of San Francisco, stabbed her while she was sleeping, before fleeing into the woods.

The sheriff's department is now searching for Moe, who is described as 5-foot-10 and 145 pounds with brown eyes and brown dreadlocks.

If you have any information about the suspect, you are encouraged to contact authorities.

