Man wanted in connection with shooting near Live Oak arrested

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — On Friday, deputies in Sutter County arrested a man in connection with a shooting near Live Oak from August 19.

Rusty Chastain, 38, was taken into custody at his home in Live Oak around 1 p.m. on Friday.

Investigators names Chastain as a person of interest in a shooting that happened Wednesday morning on Willston Road. The sheriff's office says a victim was shot in the leg "during a dispute." The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Because Chastain was considered armed and dangerous, a sheriff’s department special enforcement detail (SED) was deployed to bring him in. However, authorities say Chastain was taken into custody without incident.

Chastain was booked into the Sutter County Jail on several complaints including assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of stolen firearms.