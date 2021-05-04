Man wanted for shooting girlfriend in the face, deputies say

Deputies say the victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to fully recover.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — San Joaquin County deputies are searching for a man they say tried to kill his girlfriend by shooting her in the face.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, 34-year-old Kevin Gerolaga is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the face during an argument early in the morning on April 21.

Deputies say the victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to fully recover.

Gerolaga took off after the shooting and has not been located by law enforcement.

Deputies say Gerolaga should be considered armed and dangerous. He has an active warrant for his arrest on attempted murder charges. A photo of Gerolaga was posted to Facebook Tuesday afternoon.

If you have seen Gerolaga, or know where he may be, you can contact deputies through dispatch at (209) 468-4400, use the San Joaquin Co Sheriff app, or call Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.

