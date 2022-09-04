Man who hit boy with SUV sentenced to 30 days in jail

Hector Eduardo Garcia was also sentenced to 12 months probation and 50 hours of community service.

AURORA, Colo. — A man who hit and dragged an 11-year-old boy in Aurora with his SUV in June 2021 has been sentenced to 12 months probation and 30 days in jail.

According to court records, Hector Eduardo Garcia pleaded guilty to a careless driving charge. Six other counts were dismissed.

He was also sentenced to 50 hours of community service.

Garcia was given credit for the 11 days he has already served, bringing his remaining jail time to 19 days.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) said the boy, Caleb Ingelhart, was riding his bike on the sidewalk along North Chambers Road when he used the crosswalk to cross 13th Avenue and a westbound SUV hit him.

APD said the boy suffered life-threatening injuries after being dragged underneath the SUV, but he survived.

The affidavit says multiple witnesses reported seeing the SUV turn right at a red light onto northbound North Chambers Road from East 13th Avenue without stopping for the boy.

APD said witnesses reported seeing the boy and his bicycle being dragged a "significant distance" under the SUV while drivers yelled and honked for Garcia to stop, which he eventually did.

Witnesses reported having to lift the SUV and pull the bicycle out before they could get to the boy.

Officers took Garcia into custody after he failed a roadside sobriety test, the affidavit says, and officers discovered his license was suspended.

