HOUSTON -- The man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, a pregnant teenager, in a Houston motel room appeared in court overnight.

Justin Herron, 31, was arrested in New Mexico on Aug. 10 for the murder of Patra Perkins, 18.

Court documents show Herron allegedly confessed to a friend about the murder, telling her "I let out a whole clip on Patra" before he threw away two cell phones and fled the state. At the time of the shooting, Herron, who has a lengthy criminal history, was out on bond following a previous arrest.

A friend told investigators the boyfriend was angry because he found out Perkins was texting his friends, according to court documents.

It was Monday, Aug. 5 when Perkins' body was found in the hotel room. A man said he received a tip about a body in the room. He flagged down an officer who spoke with hotel staff to perform a welfare check. The victim's body was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Her mother told Houston police investigators the teenager planned on naming her baby boy Jai-ary Herron, with a J in the first name because the father's name is Justin.

Perkins was believed to be in her third trimester when she was shot and killed.

