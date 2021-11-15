x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Two suspects sought in 7-Eleven armed robbery in Manteca

The suspects fled the scene after pointing a gun at the clerk and demanding money.

MANTECA, Calif. — Police are seeking two suspects after an armed robbery in Manteca.

Police responded to an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Manteca around 12:58 a.m. on Nov. 10. Authorities say two suspects fled the scene after pointing a handgun at the clerk and demanding money. 

According to the Manteca Police Department, the suspects fled the scene in a newer model Toyota Camry that lacked license plates. 

The Manteca Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Detective Morrison at (209) 456-8212 or gmorrison@ci.manteca.ca.us. 

    

Related Articles

In Other News

Video appears to show Sacramento woman stealing gas straight from the pump