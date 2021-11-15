Two suspects sought in 7-Eleven armed robbery in Manteca

The suspects fled the scene after pointing a gun at the clerk and demanding money.

MANTECA, Calif. — Police are seeking two suspects after an armed robbery in Manteca.

Police responded to an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Manteca around 12:58 a.m. on Nov. 10. Authorities say two suspects fled the scene after pointing a handgun at the clerk and demanding money.

According to the Manteca Police Department, the suspects fled the scene in a newer model Toyota Camry that lacked license plates.