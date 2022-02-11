Manteca man killed in hit-and-run was father to 2 boys

Daniel Yanez, 31, was a husband, father to two boys, and operated a successful churro business. He was struck and killed Oct. 22 in Manteca.

MANTECA, Calif. — A Manteca family has come forward hoping the public will provide a tip to find the driver in a deadly hit-and-run.

"If you saw anything around that area, anything suspicious, please come forward. He deserves justice. His kids deserve justice, his wife, family," said Alex Yanez, a very close cousin of victim Daniel Yanez.

31-year-old Daniel Yanez was a husband and father of two young boys, ages 3 and 11. Relatives say he was passionate about his family.

"He was a very sweet guy, very funny. He had a contagious laugh. One of the best dads I knew," Alex Yanez said.

Two years ago, Daniel Yanez harnessed his likeable and creative personality into a successful churro business with his wife called Churro Delight.

The business has been a hit at festivals and events around the state, but unfortunately, he will never get a chance to see his business and his family grow again after he was killed by a hit-and-run driver.

According to Manteca Police Department, the fatal collision happened at the intersection of Tidewater Bikeway and Northgate Drive. It's a short distance away from East Union High School where he went to school.

It was a Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7:19 p.m. when the collision happened. Witnesses say a pickup truck hit Daniel Yanez and then took off. Police said Daniel was on foot.

But, ironically, just a few minutes earlier, he was struck on his motorcycle in a separate accident at Northgate Drive and Union Road that police said does not appear to be connected. That location is just a two-minute drive away.

"He called me. I was the last phone call that he made asking me for help to move his motorcycle. By the time he hung up, it was 7:16," Alex Yanez said.

Alex called another cousin to head to the scene, but Daniel was no longer there.

"It's going to be hard for those kids to grow up without him," he said.

Manteca police say they are looking over the little surveillance video they have gathered. Police said the area was so dark at the time that it's been difficult to pinpoint a suspect vehicle.

Manteca Police are not only looking for the hit-and-run pick-up, but also a dark grey or black mini van or SUV that first struck Daniel on his motorcycle.

If you have any information, call Manteca Police Officer Daniel Peters at 209-456-8224.

