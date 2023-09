Police said the stabbing happened on Maple and Yosemite around 9:09 p.m.

MANTECA, Calif — A man is in critical condition after a stabbing in Manteca Thursday night.

A spokesperson for the Manteca Police Department said the it happened on Maple and Yosemite around 9:09 p.m.

It's not clear what led up to the stabbing or the circumstances surrounding it.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrest has been made so far.

