Police investigate suspicious death in Manteca

MANTECA, Calif. — Police are looking for answers as they investigate a suspicious death in Manteca.

On June 26, police responded to a report of a dead man in a hospital's emergency room around 10:38 p.m.

According to police, the man was involved in what they described as an altercation on the 200 block of North Main Street earlier in the evening.

Police found a crime scene at the location and looked for evidence until the scene was cleared around 8 a.m. Sunday.

The man's name won't be released until next of kin is notified and release authority is given from the Medical Examiner's Office. No additional information about the suspicious death investigation is available at this time.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Garret Morrison at (209) 456-8212.

