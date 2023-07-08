Vice principal at Stockton elementary school accused of DUI, manslaughter

Manteca Unified School District said George Komure Elementary will have on-campus counseling services available for social and emotional support.

STOCKTON, Calif — A vice principal at an elementary school in Stockton is behind bars after being accused in a deadly DUI collision.

The Manteca Unified School District said they were notified that George Komure Elementary School Vice Principal Hollis Blake was involved in a deadly collision Saturday evening in Stockton.

The California Highway Patrol said that Blake was in a sedan when he hit a SUV on southbound Interstate 5 near March Lane just before midnight Saturday. One person died and multiple others were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to San Joaquin County Jail records, Blake was booked into the county jail just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning. His charges include felony vehicular manslaughter and felony DUI.

"Mr. Blake has been a District employee since July 1, 2021, and was assigned to George Komure Elementary School. As of today, Mr. Blake is on administrative leave and is prohibited from entering any District property or having any communication with staff, students, or community members," the school district said in a statement.

His bail was set at 1.25 million. He's due in court on Aug. 8.

Manteca Unified said George Komure Elementary will have on-campus counseling services available for social and emotional support.

