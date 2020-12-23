Missing Manteca woman identified as person found dead in Tracy aqueduct

Officials identified a dead body found in a Tracy aqueduct as woman who was reported missing. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

MANTECA, Calif. — A person found dead in a Tracy aqueduct was identified as a missing woman from Manteca.

The San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office identified the woman as Chenin Carlson, 36.

Her body was found floating in a Tracy aqueduct by two fishermen on Dec. 20, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. After the autopsy, investigators determined that her death was a homicide.

Deputies are still looking for Carlson's 2008 Grey Honda Pilot with license plate #7FIE245.

Anyone with information related to the investigation or on the location of the Honda Pilot can call the sheriff's office at 209-468-4400 and reference case #20-27205.